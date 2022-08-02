Illinois Residents To Receive August Stimulus Check

It may come as no surprise that some residents are struggling to pay for common necessities due to the rise of inflation that continues to increase across the country. Though the price of gas has gone down in some states, the cost of housing and food still remain higher than average. Citizens of eight states across America can expect to receive a stimulus check in the near future to offset the cost of recent inflation prices. According to Newsweek, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Hawaii, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, and New Mexico will receive checks to help cover the cost of housing, gas, and food.

Newsweek detailed that this is the "second consecutive quarter of economic contraction" that America has seen this year. The situation has not been labeled as a recession, though it represents similar analytical tendencies. Thankfully, Illinois is one of the few states that will receive inflation aid this month.

As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan put in place by Governor J. B Pritzker on July 1, Illinois residents can receive income and property tax rebates this month. Qualifying residents can expect to receive up to $300 depending on information provided by their 2021 tax return.

"Amid historic rates of inflation, the people of our state deserve to know that they are not on their own. We are with them," Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton shared. "When our residents are feeling the weight of buying food, gas, and making ends meet, Illinois acts to ease the burden."