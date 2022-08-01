7 Dead After Vehicles Crash, Burst Into Flames On Illinois Highway

By Logan DeLoye

August 1, 2022

car on fire
Photo: Getty Images

Seven people have been pronounced dead after a head-on collision between a car and a van on Sunday, just 55 miles outside of Chicago. According to ABC NEWS, the crash occurred near Hampshire on Interstate 90. Illinois Police detailed the crash taking place after 2:00 a.m early Sunday morning.

22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, the driver of the car, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic when she crashed into a van. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The van that was hit had five children in it that passed away as a result of the crash. After colliding, both vehicles burst into flames. ABC NEWS detailed the victims of the crash to be 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and her children. Amongst the children were two thirteen-year-old girls, a 5-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old boy.

32-year-old Thomas Dobosz was driving the van when it washed hit by the car. He is the only one to have survived the crash, and was care flighted to a hospital in critical condition following the accident. When care flight arrived, a semi-truck stopped to give the emergency helicopter room to land, causing another semi-truck to crash into the stopped vehicle. The children’s names have not been released to the public.

