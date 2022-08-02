Lizzo Flexes Her Wall Of Awards: '12-Year-Old Me Is Shook'

Lizzo is feeling herself (as she should) in her latest Instagram post. While the singer mentioned that she "will delete later," we hope she doesn't because she gave fans a look at the wall of awards she keeps in her home.

The video, which is featured in the third slide, starts with a closeup of the singer's Critics Choice Award which she recently received for her reality tv show Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. The singer we'll likely get to add Emmy Awards to her awards shelf after she receives her first nomination for the show. The shelf also includes her Grammy awards and four iHeartRadio Music Awards.