Minnesota To Send Out Stimulus Checks This Month

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 2, 2022

US Treasury Check
Photo: Getty Images

Eight states across America are getting ready to roll out stimulus checks this month, and Minnesota is one of them, according to Newsweek. The direct payments are designed to help residents as inflation grows in the United States.

Last week, the Commerce Department announced a second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, which is what many analysts use as the simple definition for "recession." However, President Joe Biden's administration and some economists have been pushing back, wanting to wait for the National Bureau of Economic Research to make the official call on whether or not the United States is in a recession.

Either way, soaring inflation has left many Americans struggling with food, gas and housing prices. While U.S. officials debate over the economy, some governors are taking the situation into their own hands and handing out stimulus checks to help alleviate some of the pressure put on their residents. Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and New Mexico are all sending out payments this month. Here's what Newsweek had to say about who is eligible in Minnesota:

"Frontline workers in Minnesota are eligible for a one-time payment of $750. Check began going out late last month but applications were due by July 22."
