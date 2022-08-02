Mysterious Metal Orb May Contain 'Valuable Information Inside'

Luna said witnesses spotted the mysterious object "falling from the sky" and said it "emitted a sound, but no fire." The meteorologist speculated that the orb may have been part of a Chinese rocket that cracked into Earth over the weekend and advised residents of the local area not to touch the object "OR GET CLOSE TO IT UNTIL IT IS REVIEWED BY SPECIALISTS…IT MAY BE RADIOACTIVE.”

Luna then shared a separate post about an hour later providing more details.

“FOLLOWING UP ON THE METALLIC SPHERE THAT FELL ON TOP OF A TREE,” Luna wrote. “IT SHOULD NOT BE OPENED OR TRIED TO BE OPENED. A SPECIALIZED TEAM AT THE SECRETARY OF THE NAVY OF MEXICO AND/OR THE SECRETARY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE NEEDS TO COLLECT IT AND TURN IT IN FOR SPECIAL STUDY.”

“ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE SPHERE THERE IS A CODE, BUT NO HOLE OR SLIT THROUGH WHICH IT COULD BE OPENED …. THESE SPHERES HAVE A TIMING MECHANISM THAT, AT A CERTAIN TIME THEY OPEN BY THEMSELVES AND SHOW THE VALUABLE INFORMATION THEY HAVE INSIDE.”

Luna later posted a second update notifying his more than 132,000 followers that the orb, which he said is "COMPOSED OF SEVEN ALLOYS" was taken out of Veracruz to be analyzed by trained personnel.

“THE OBJECT IS NO LONGER IN THE STATE OF VERACRUZ AND ITS FINAL DESTINATION WILL BE BEYOND OUR BORDERS … WILL THE AUTHORITIES SAY THAT THIS WAS A JOKE OR FAKE NEWS? … NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE: CLOSED,” Luna wrote.

The situation has gotten attention locally, as well as on popular UFO forums, though individuals have been unable to track down more information.

Over the weekend, debris from SpaceX's Dragon capsule were found in various parts of Austria, while suspected debris from a Chinese spacecraft were located in the Indian Ocean and parts of Malaysia.

Some speculate that the orb is part of these spacecrafts, while others believe it could be part of a weather balloon, according to Vice.com.