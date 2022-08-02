Nicki Minaj Responds To Shocking Claims Made By Alleged 'Ex-Assistant'

"Every day I learn that y'all getting dumber and f**king dumber," Minaj said during her Instagram Live. "The other day I was on Twitter and I saw this whole fanbase, b***h. They marked up a whole spreadsheet saying, 'This what we bout to do to get rid of Nicki finally.' And they was saying all types of s**t and I just was like whoa this is sad, right?"



"I am mind blown that people are this f**king dumb," she continued.



The account also made some serious allegations about her husband Kenneth Petty and claimed to know the name of her son Papa Bear, who's real name has not been confirmed by Minaj's camp since his birth. Despite all the stories the account told, no concrete evidence was provided to back up any of the claims. Not long after Nicki began to deny the existence of the "ex-assistant," the page was quietly removed.



Minaj believes the person might be "a kid." However, truly dedicated fans discovered that the page was a troll from the start. Once the posts went viral, some fans noticed that the image the person used as the questionable Instagram profile's avatar belonged to famous author Megan Fieldman Bettencourt. See Nicki Minaj's full statement during her Instagram Live above and see what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation below.