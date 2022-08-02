Seattle Attraction Ranked Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights
By Zuri Anderson
August 2, 2022
A Seattle attraction is getting the spotlight for its stunning views, according to Kuoni. The tourism website pinpointed attractions with "the most beautiful sights" across the world.
Researchers "analysed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travellers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often," according to the website. This list includes natural parks, historic buildings, and more breathtaking locations.
Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle made it into the Top 10!
Located right next to the iconic Space Needle, this garden is the work of Tacoma native and legendary glass artist Dave Chihuly. The attraction's website says it was created to uplift the Seattle Center with artistry and a sense of community.
Here are the full rankings from Kuoni:
- Central Park (New York City, USA)
- Trevi Fountain (Rome, Italy)
- Fountains of Bellagio (Las Vegas, USA)
- Basilica de la Sagrada Familia (Barcelona, Spain)
- Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris (Paris, France)
- Charles Bridge (Prague, Czech)
- Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden (Cape Town, South Africa)
- Sheikh Zayed Grad Mosque Center (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
- Stanley Park (Vancouver, Canada)
- Chihuly Garden and Glass (Seattle, USA)
- The Dubai Fountain (Dubai, UAE)
- Schönbrunn Palace (Vienna, Austria)
- Parque del Retiro (Madrid, Spain)
- Christchurch Botanic Gardens (Christchurch, New Zealand)
- Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco, USA)
- San Antonio River Walk (San Antonio, USA)
- Duomo di Milano (Milan, Italy)
- Plaza de Espana (Seville, Spain)
- Sydney Harbour (Sydney, Australia)
- Grand Place (Brussels, Belgium)
You can check out the full list HERE.