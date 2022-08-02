Seattle Attraction Ranked Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights

A Seattle attraction is getting the spotlight for its stunning views, according to Kuoni. The tourism website pinpointed attractions with "the most beautiful sights" across the world.

Researchers "analysed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travellers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often," according to the website. This list includes natural parks, historic buildings, and more breathtaking locations.

Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle made it into the Top 10!

Located right next to the iconic Space Needle, this garden is the work of Tacoma native and legendary glass artist Dave Chihuly. The attraction's website says it was created to uplift the Seattle Center with artistry and a sense of community.