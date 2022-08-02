See Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo Stun At Selena Gomez's Birthday Party

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were both at Selena Gomez's star-studded 30th birthday party and a previously unseen portrait of the two artists has fans swooning. Twitter account Pop Base shared the new photo just over a week since Gomez's birthday on July 22nd.

The portrait features Eilish and Rodrigo posing close together along with actress Iris Apatow (daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann). Gomez had Dennis Gocer's The Collective You photobooth at her party to capture professional black-and-white portraits of all of her guests. The singer shared her own stunning birthday portrait in an emotional Instagram post after the party.