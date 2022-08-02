See Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo Stun At Selena Gomez's Birthday Party

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were both at Selena Gomez's star-studded 30th birthday party and a previously unseen portrait of the two artists has fans swooning. Twitter account Pop Base shared the new photo just over a week since Gomez's birthday on July 22nd.

The portrait features Eilish and Rodrigo posing close together along with actress Iris Apatow (daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann). Gomez had Dennis Gocer's The Collective You photobooth at her party to capture professional black-and-white portraits of all of her guests. The singer shared her own stunning birthday portrait in an emotional Instagram post after the party.

Fans took to the comments to gush over two of music's biggest stars hanging out together. "Billie and Olivia running the 2020s decade," one fan wrote. "Three queens," said another. But perhaps the funniest comments claimed that Selena's birthday party "had more stars than the Met Gala."

The image comes after both Billie and Olivia have made headlines for separate endeavors. On July 21st, Billie surprised her fans with two new guitar-driven songs called "TV" and "The 30th." As for Olivia, fans were ecstatic to see her return to the place where it all started. The singer attended the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 premiere where she reunited with her on-screen (and rumored off-screen) love interest Joshua Bassett.

Billie EilishOlivia RodrigoSelena Gomez
