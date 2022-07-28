Olivia Rodrigo Reunites With Joshua Bassett At 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 28, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together on Wednesday, July 27th. The two reunited at the premiere of their show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS). The Disney+ High Schoo Musical franchise spinoff is now in its third season.
The pair looked picture-perfect as Rodrigo posed in a black two-piece dress with sheer tights and chunky platform heels and Bassett donned a dapper satin black suit with painted fingernails.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the premiere of #HSMTMTS. pic.twitter.com/LICD7THFAI— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2022
Rodrigo and Bassett met on the set of HSMTMTS in 2019 where they played on-screen love interests, Nini and Ricky. Their chemistry went beyond the small screen and the two were rumored to have dated in real life. Although they never officially confirmed their romance, they caused quite the stir online when they appeared to have a dramatic falling out in 2021.
Furthermore, Rodrigo's Grammy-winning smash single "drivers license," which was released in January 2021, was widely speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Bassett and how he was seen hanging out with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Later that year, Bassett told GQ that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since the song debuted.
In December 2021, Bassett released music of his own including three songs called "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free." In May, the singer announced his first-ever headling world tour. You can find more information about that here. Meanwhile, Rodrigo is fresh off finishing her own massively successful SOUR Tour. The singer posted a heartfelt message earlier this month to reflect on her sold-out run of dates.