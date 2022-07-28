Olivia Rodrigo Reunites With Joshua Bassett At 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere

Rodrigo and Bassett met on the set of HSMTMTS in 2019 where they played on-screen love interests, Nini and Ricky. Their chemistry went beyond the small screen and the two were rumored to have dated in real life. Although they never officially confirmed their romance, they caused quite the stir online when they appeared to have a dramatic falling out in 2021.

Furthermore, Rodrigo's Grammy-winning smash single "drivers license," which was released in January 2021, was widely speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Bassett and how he was seen hanging out with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Later that year, Bassett told GQ that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since the song debuted.