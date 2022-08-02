Selena Gomez Hilariously Tells People Not To Look At Her In Sunny TikTok

Selena Gomez appears to be making the most of Hot Girl Summer in a hilarious new TikTok.

Sitting on what appears to be a boat in front of rocky cliffs, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer donned a high-cut black one piece swimsuit with skinny straps and large gold earrings. She topped off her look with simple makeup and slicked-back hair.

In the video posted Tuesday (August 2), and using a sound from the Fat Chance Podcast, the Rare Beauty founder mouthed along as the speaker posed a very important question.

"What part of my face says talk to me? None. Absolutely none," the audio said as Gomez cooled her own face down with a spritz of facial mist and glaring at the camera. She ended the video by putting on a pair of oversized black sunglasses and looking off to the side of camera, as if reinforcing her previous statement of not looking directly at her.