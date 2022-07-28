Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For 'Growing Up' With Her In Emotional Video
By Yashira C.
July 28, 2022
Selena Gomez took to TikTok today (July 28) to share a message of gratitude to her fans after celebrating her 30th birthday last weekend.
The Only Murders actress started off the video by pointing out how "weird" it is to be talking on TikTok, in comparison to her normally humorous videos. However, she wanted to thank her fans for their birthday wishes and to explain that she doesn't take their comments "for granted." Later, she expressed her appreciation to the people who contributed to her Rare Impact Fund before tearfully thanking fans "for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me." See fan reactions to the emotional video below:
Thank you for raising me I love you so much
Been with you since your teen years and now in your 30’s…time flies and you’ve been so successful! We love you🥰
Not the tears in her eyes 🥺😭she’s so pure
Watch the video below:
Earlier today, the singer shared a TikTok with her BFF Francia Raisa. The How I Met Your Father actress donated a kidney to Gomez back in 2017 due to her lupus complications. In the video, the duo tried their hand at the "He's a 10 but..." challenge on the app. "He's a 10, but his breath stinks," began Raisa. "And I can't fix that?" Gomez responded. "You tried," Raisa said to which Gomez replied, "I have no words... no words."