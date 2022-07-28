Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For 'Growing Up' With Her In Emotional Video

Selena Gomez took to TikTok today (July 28) to share a message of gratitude to her fans after celebrating her 30th birthday last weekend.

The Only Murders actress started off the video by pointing out how "weird" it is to be talking on TikTok, in comparison to her normally humorous videos. However, she wanted to thank her fans for their birthday wishes and to explain that she doesn't take their comments "for granted." Later, she expressed her appreciation to the people who contributed to her Rare Impact Fund before tearfully thanking fans "for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me." See fan reactions to the emotional video below:

Thank you for raising me I love you so much

Been with you since your teen years and now in your 30’s…time flies and you’ve been so successful! We love you🥰

Not the tears in her eyes 🥺😭she’s so pure

Watch the video below: