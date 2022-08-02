Soccer Player Arrested After Attacking Female Referee

An Argentinian soccer player was arrested after attacking a female referee who game him a yellow card on Sunday (July 31).

Cristian Tirone of the third division Club Deportivo Garmense in Argentina, was detained on the field after he threw a punch at the female official's head and knocked her down, Olé News reports via CBS Sports.

The incident stemmed from Tirone receiving a yellow card -- a caution given to a player indicating a temporary suspension -- from the referee, whose name is Dalma Cortadi after he was called for a foul and his teammates attempted to pull him away.

Tirone then threw several punches at Cortadi's head, which connected and knocked her down.

Cortadi said she was forced to go to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries sustained during the attack, which included bruises and scrapes on her arms.

"This situation harms me at work since it makes me unable to work," Cortadi told Olé News via CBS Sports. "Now I must be strong. The blows left me sore ... You have to kick him out forever. He should never be in any club. He is a violent person. He must also be in his daily life. I saw it on the video: a normal person does not do what this man did. No person deserves this. We don't go to the [matches] to be beaten. I hope he pays for what he did."

The match was immediately suspended after Tirone was arrested on the field.

"Given the events that occurred this Sunday during the Third Division football match that was played in the city of Adolfo Gonzales Chaves between Garmense and Independencia, during which a player from Garmense physically attacked the woman who officiated as referee, the Club expresses its energetic repudiation of this action that is at odds with the spirit that is intended to instill with the practice of this sport," Clup Deportivo Garmense said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports.