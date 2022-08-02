Texas Man Admits To Igniting 20 Grass Fires

A Texas man has been arrested after admitting to igniting 20 different grass fires. NBC DFW reported that the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit responded to a grass fire near Buck Sansom Park on Thursday (July 28).

That fire marked the 20th fire in the area in just a seven-day period. Two of those 20 fires were multi-alarm responses.

When the department arrived, investigators saw a man who matched the person of interest in the previous fires. The man was leaving the area when they arrived. He was taken into custody less than two miles away from the scene of the fire.

According to spokesman Craig Trojacek, the suspect stood out because he was riding a red bicycle.

The department says that 32-year-old Julio Frausto confessed to starting not only Thursday's fire, but the others in the area as well.

Frausto is facing charges for second-degree felony arson as well as second-degree fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. He is also facing charges of evading arrest or detention.