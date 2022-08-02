This California Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings

By Logan DeLoye

August 2, 2022

Baked chicken wings with sesame seeds and sweet chili sauce
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken wings are a very popular entree across America. You can open almost any menu and find the classic item listed as an option at pubs and sports bars. Chicken wings are served in many different ways. They can be served with or without a bone and can be tossed in a variety of sauces. Depending on the level of spice that you are comfortable with, you can often purchase hot buffalo wings, or wings served with a sweet chili sauce. There are even some restaurants that offer a full spectrum of wing flavors depending on spice preference.

Hungry yet?

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken wings in all of California can be found at Bone Kettle in Pasadena.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Proving that chicken wings aren't just a sports bar staple are the Bone Kettle wings that are on the small plate menu alongside steak tartare and oxtail dumplings. Brined in citrus before they're fried, the chicken wings are served with charred lime and Thai chili at this Southeast Asian restaurant."

For a continued list of the best chicken wings found in each state visit HERE.

