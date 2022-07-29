This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In California History

If you found out that someone won the lottery by purchasing a ticket at a specific location in your state, would you purchase a ticket at that same location in hopes that it would be lucky a second or third time? It could be your lucky day, and there is one way to find out. The Mega Million lottery jackpot has now reached over one billion dollars. One billion as in nine zero's, and all for one lucky winner. The amount has gotten so big that financial advisors have recommended that the winner stay anonymous for their own security. There has been a handful of very large lottery winnings in the past. Though people win the lottery everyday, there is someone from each state that has won the most money on a single lottery ticket.

According to Jackpocket, the largest lottery win ever recorded in California history was for $699.8 million dollars. The ticket was purchased at an Albertsons in Morro Bay. When the winning numbers were announced, the winner looked at the ticket and could hardly believe his eyes.

“I definitely looked at it more than once and even had someone else check to make sure I wasn’t just seeing things,” the winner told the California Lottery.

