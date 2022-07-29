Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In San Antonio

Lasagna is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and cheese is truly a thing of beauty. Not all lasagna is created equal, though.

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated restaurants that serve lasagna in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best restaurant that serves lasagna in San Antonio is Umberto's Italian Grill.

Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"LOVE this restaurant! The food is absolutely AMAZING, one of the best Italian food in San Antonio, hands down. The staff are very friendly and the prices are fair."

According to the list, here are the top 10 restaurants that serve lasagna in San Antonio:

Umberto's Italian Grill La Sorrentina Maggiano's Little Italy Little Italy Restaurant Guillermo's Fratello's Italian Market & Deli Southtown Pizzeria Luce Ristorante e Enoteca Tiu Steppi's Osteria Sorrento Pizza & Restaurant

Click here to see the full list.