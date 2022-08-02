Viral Wedding Video Shows Hilarious Moment Louisiana Groom Pranks Bride

A hilarious moment between a bride and groom at their wedding in Louisiana has gone viral after the groom pranked his bride-to-be at the altar.

Shea Mitchell and Kelsey Dulaney got married at Parc 73 in Prairieville on May 28, hiring a videographer to capture the special moment, per FOX 8 Live. In a video of the ceremony, the happy couple can be seen standing in front of their friends and family as the officiant asked Mitchell, a lieutenant with the St. George Fire Department, if he would take Dulaney to be his wife. That's when things took an unexpected turn.

Rather than immediately agreeing, Mitchell turned around and "consulted" with his groomsmen, causing his soon-to-be wife to laugh. The discussion appeared to be unanimous as he quickly turned around and declared, "I do."

Heartbeat Films, a New Orleans-based wedding videography company, recently shared the hilarious moment between the couple on its TikTok page, set to Bruno Mars' hit song "Marry You."

"This was such a fun day," the caption reads.