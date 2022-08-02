Viral Wedding Video Shows Hilarious Moment Louisiana Groom Pranks Bride
By Sarah Tate
August 2, 2022
A hilarious moment between a bride and groom at their wedding in Louisiana has gone viral after the groom pranked his bride-to-be at the altar.
Shea Mitchell and Kelsey Dulaney got married at Parc 73 in Prairieville on May 28, hiring a videographer to capture the special moment, per FOX 8 Live. In a video of the ceremony, the happy couple can be seen standing in front of their friends and family as the officiant asked Mitchell, a lieutenant with the St. George Fire Department, if he would take Dulaney to be his wife. That's when things took an unexpected turn.
Rather than immediately agreeing, Mitchell turned around and "consulted" with his groomsmen, causing his soon-to-be wife to laugh. The discussion appeared to be unanimous as he quickly turned around and declared, "I do."
Heartbeat Films, a New Orleans-based wedding videography company, recently shared the hilarious moment between the couple on its TikTok page, set to Bruno Mars' hit song "Marry You."
"This was such a fun day," the caption reads.
@heartbeatfilms
This was such a fun day .. be on the lookout for the full film coming soon! 💕 11 million+ views on instagram! #louisianaweddingvideographer #neworleansweddingvideographer #weddingtiktok #weddinginspo #weddingprank #funnyweddingmoments♬ Marry You - Bruno Mars
Speaking to FOX 8, Dulaney explained what she was thinking when she saw her fiancé turn around mid-ceremony.
"My original reaction was 'where is he going?'" she said. "But when I realized what was happening, I thought it was hilarious. All of the groomsmen are like family so I wouldn't have expected anything less. It made my day that much more special."
As of Tuesday (August 2), the video has been viewed more than 8.1 million times and has over 970,000 likes and nearly 2,500 comments. The video was also shared to the business's Instagram page, where it has received an additional 11 million views.