Watch An Entire Restaurant Sing 'Wonderwall' To Noel Gallagher In Ibiza

The sweet display comes six years after his brother Liam Gallagher joined fans for a rendition of the classic song while on holiday in Malta. Oasis fans will also have a chance to re-experience the music with remastered audio as Big Brother Recordings recently announced a 25th-anniversary reissue of the band's third album Be Here Now. The album is scheduled for an August 19th drop as a silver double heavyweight LP and a double picture disc and cassette.

In a 2020 documentary to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their other album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Noel reflected: "I mean it goes to prove that really, journalists, they know f---k all. They had to second guess everything after ‘Morning Glory’, cos they’d got it so wrong. That’s why when Be Here Now came out, which isn’t a great album, it got 10/10 everywhere, it didn’t get one bad review, because they didn’t want to be made to look like d--ks again, and they were because it’s not half the record ‘Morning Glory’ is."