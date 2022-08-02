Watch An Entire Restaurant Sing 'Wonderwall' To Noel Gallagher In Ibiza
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2022
Former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher had a surprising dining experience in Ibiza recently. Video footage of an entire restaurant singing and clapping along to "Wonderwall" has been posted to Twitter. The musician is having dinner with his family when a DJ starts blasting one of his most well-known tunes and the patrons and staff showed their appreciation by singing, clapping, and looking toward Gallagher's table.
While Gallagher looks a bit embarrassed by the display, he eventually shows his own appreciation with a clap. "When you find Noel Gallagher in Ibiza," the fan account that reshared the now-viral video wrote in the caption.
When you find Noel Gallagher in Ibiza…— Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) July 31, 2022
📹 melisse2211 pic.twitter.com/jSEwA15rFb
The sweet display comes six years after his brother Liam Gallagher joined fans for a rendition of the classic song while on holiday in Malta. Oasis fans will also have a chance to re-experience the music with remastered audio as Big Brother Recordings recently announced a 25th-anniversary reissue of the band's third album Be Here Now. The album is scheduled for an August 19th drop as a silver double heavyweight LP and a double picture disc and cassette.
In a 2020 documentary to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their other album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Noel reflected: "I mean it goes to prove that really, journalists, they know f---k all. They had to second guess everything after ‘Morning Glory’, cos they’d got it so wrong. That’s why when Be Here Now came out, which isn’t a great album, it got 10/10 everywhere, it didn’t get one bad review, because they didn’t want to be made to look like d--ks again, and they were because it’s not half the record ‘Morning Glory’ is."