Watch: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Fight Each Other During Nasty Brawl

Apparently, the couple went home together after the fight. Blueface hopped on Instagram and showed off the injuries he got during their fight like the nice shiner under his eye. In the video, Blueface also revealed how the fight may have started. He said that he went through her phone and found out that she was talking to other men. He also tried to offer her thousands of dollars to end their relationship, but she didn't seem interested.



As if that wasn't enough, Blueface and Chrisean Rock could face charges for their public melee. According to TMZ, the police were called to the scene but the couple had already left. Nonetheless, a crime report was started and an investigation into the incident has begun. Cops plan to review all the footage of the fight before they consider moving forward with charges.



See more scenes from before the fight and the aftermath below.

