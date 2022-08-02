Watch: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Fight Each Other During Nasty Brawl
By Tony M. Centeno
August 2, 2022
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship appears to be in a weird place because the troubled couple were caught throwing punches at each other during a nasty brawl.
According to footage obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, August 2, Blueface and Rock were walking down the street in Hollywood, Calif. when his girl appeared to throw the first punch. The brawl continued on the fairly populated sidewalk while both continued to get more punches in. Rock even ripped Blueface's shirt and pulled him back, which caused them to tussle on the ground. He retaliated by yanking her chain off her neck. Eventually, some bystanders get involved and successfully break up the fight.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE & VIOLENCE
Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard pic.twitter.com/6UiMjb8bWA— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 2, 2022
Apparently, the couple went home together after the fight. Blueface hopped on Instagram and showed off the injuries he got during their fight like the nice shiner under his eye. In the video, Blueface also revealed how the fight may have started. He said that he went through her phone and found out that she was talking to other men. He also tried to offer her thousands of dollars to end their relationship, but she didn't seem interested.
As if that wasn't enough, Blueface and Chrisean Rock could face charges for their public melee. According to TMZ, the police were called to the scene but the couple had already left. Nonetheless, a crime report was started and an investigation into the incident has begun. Cops plan to review all the footage of the fight before they consider moving forward with charges.
See more scenes from before the fight and the aftermath below.