You Can Own This Retro 8-Acre Texas Drive-In Theater

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's a drive-in movie theater up for sale in Texas and you could be the new owner. All it'll take is $4 million.

My San Antonio reported that Doc's Drive-In located at 1540 Satterwhite Road in Buda is up for sale. The property is 7.9 acres and includes "three fully furnished movie-themed casitas, as well as a subterranean members-only speakeasy style private club," according to the listing.

Click here to learn more about the three movie-themed vacation rentals.

The property also is home to a commercial kitchen, a bar, and STR income from the casitas.

A spokes person for Douglas Elliman Read Estate told My San Antonio that the sellers recently had a baby and are selling the property to spend more time as a family. Doc's was originally opened by Chris and Sarah Denny in 2018.

The Douglas Elliman spokesperson said, "While they would love for the legacy of the business to continue with the next owner, the property itself is so special and versatile that the new owners will be able to adapt the space to make it their own."

Click here to see photos of the drive-in theater.

Summer nights bring us amazing summer movies! Go online to pick your perfect spot and get ready for a perfect drive-in...

Posted by Doc's Drive In Theatre on Monday, August 1, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.