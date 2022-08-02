You Can Own This Retro 8-Acre Texas Drive-In Theater

There's a drive-in movie theater up for sale in Texas and you could be the new owner. All it'll take is $4 million.

My San Antonio reported that Doc's Drive-In located at 1540 Satterwhite Road in Buda is up for sale. The property is 7.9 acres and includes "three fully furnished movie-themed casitas, as well as a subterranean members-only speakeasy style private club," according to the listing.

The property also is home to a commercial kitchen, a bar, and STR income from the casitas.

A spokes person for Douglas Elliman Read Estate told My San Antonio that the sellers recently had a baby and are selling the property to spend more time as a family. Doc's was originally opened by Chris and Sarah Denny in 2018.

The Douglas Elliman spokesperson said, "While they would love for the legacy of the business to continue with the next owner, the property itself is so special and versatile that the new owners will be able to adapt the space to make it their own."

