$1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In North Carolina: See If You Won

If you purchased a ticket in a recent Mega Millions lottery drawing, you may be a winner!

According to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, two Mega Millions players who purchased their tickets from stores across the state have each won $1 million in Friday (July 29) night's drawing. Both tickets matched all five white balls called in the drawing: 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 while the gold Mega ball was 14. A 2X Megaplier was also called in the drawing.

One winning ticket was sold at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte while the other was sold at the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. In addition to the two $1 million prize winners, 12 tickets in Friday's drawing won $10,000 prizes and two Megaplier tickets won $20,000 thanks to the 2X Megaplier doubling their prizes.

According to lottery officials, one lucky ticket sold in Illinois won the $1.337 billion jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the second largest jackpot in the history of the game and the third largest jackpot overall. The ticket was purchased from a gas station near Chicago O'Hare International Airport, causing speculation that the unknown winner could be anywhere. The gas station will receive a 1% commission for selling the winning ticket.