Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all know Arizona is home to some giant, yucky bugs. But apparently, the state has some of the "buggiest" cities in the entire country.

Thumbtack conducted a study that revealed the buggiest cities in the US. The website states, "With summer in full swing, it's the peak time of year when uninvited insects — like mosquitoes, ants, bees, and other bugs — can crash your party and take up residence in your home."

According to the study, Arizona has one of the country's top 20 buggiest cities. Phoenix came in at number 19 on the list.

Here are the top 20 buggiest cities in the US, according to Thumbtack:

  1. Dallas, Texas
  2. Atlanta, Georgia
  3. Washington, D.C. 
  4. Austin, Texas
  5. Houston, Texas
  6. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  7. West Palm Beach, Florida
  8. Baltimore, Maryland
  9. Orlando, Florida
  10. Tampa, Florida
  11. Charlotte, North Carolina
  12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  13. Norfolk, Virginia
  14. Boston, Massachusetts
  15. San Francisco, California
  16. San Antonio, Texas
  17. Seattle, Washington
  18. Nashville, Tennessee
  19. Phoenix, Arizona
  20. Chicago, Illinois

Click here to check out the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.