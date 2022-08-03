Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
By Ginny Reese
August 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
We all know Arizona is home to some giant, yucky bugs. But apparently, the state has some of the "buggiest" cities in the entire country.
Thumbtack conducted a study that revealed the buggiest cities in the US. The website states, "With summer in full swing, it's the peak time of year when uninvited insects — like mosquitoes, ants, bees, and other bugs — can crash your party and take up residence in your home."
According to the study, Arizona has one of the country's top 20 buggiest cities. Phoenix came in at number 19 on the list.
Here are the top 20 buggiest cities in the US, according to Thumbtack:
- Dallas, Texas
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Washington, D.C.
- Austin, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- West Palm Beach, Florida
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Boston, Massachusetts
- San Francisco, California
- San Antonio, Texas
- Seattle, Washington
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Chicago, Illinois
Click here to check out the full study.