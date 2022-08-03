Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2022

An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News.

45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents.

The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently moved to Arizona from California to take care of her father along with her sister.

There have been no immediate details released about why Justina dumped the boiling water on her father. According to court documents, Justina was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Justina was arrested and charged with vulnerable adult abuse.

