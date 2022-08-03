Beavis And Butt-Head Will Roast Videos From These Artists In New Series

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head hits Paramount+ on Thursday (August 4), and before it premieres, Pitchfork revealed what artists music videos will be under the microscope. In true Beavis and Butt-Head fashion, the duo will be roasting the biggest names in contemporary music, setting their sights on Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO, and BTS. However, in a clip from the second segment of the revival's first episode, Beavis lets it slip that he's a member of the BTS army who can name favorite members of the group.

Ahead of the show's release, Comedy Central shared an exclusive clip from "The Special Ones," which you can watch above.

In addition to music videos, the two-season reboot also sees Beavis and Butt-Head commenting on TikTok and YouTube videos. "There’s just so much to watch. We were limited to [music videos] on MTV, but the world is cluttered with so much video now,” Mike Judge explained recently. “Now, whatever the demographic that was watching music videos [in the ’90s] is probably watching this kind of TikTok stuff. And we all watch YouTube.”

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head follow the premiere of Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, which premiered in June.