Cardinals WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested

Recently acquired Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was arrested on Wednesday (August 3) morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to NFL.com.

Brown, 25, was charged with criminal speeding, which is considered to be a class 3 misdemeanor and could result in up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation if convicted.

The fourth-year wide receiver is reported to have exceeded 85 MPH before being arrested on Arizona State Route 101 at 7:05 a.m. local time and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required," the Cardinals said in a statement obtained by NFL.com. "We will comment further as appropriate."

The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens during the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for Arizona's first-round pick (No. 23 overall), which was later traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a first-and four-round selection.

Brown, a former first-round selection by Baltimore, recorded a career best 91 receptions and 1,008 yards, as well as six touchdowns, in 2021.

The fourth-year receiver hasn't practiced with the Cardinals during training camp as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but was activated off the non-football injury list and present at practice on Tuesday (August 2).

Brown is expected to have a major role in the Cardinals' offense in 2022, with primary wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension to start the season.