Chicago Man Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Street, Killed

A man was walking near West Garfield Park on Tuesday night when he was violently struck by two cars. According to NBC5, the 58-year-old man was crossing West 5th Avenue when a silver car struck him and continued to drive away. After the man lay on the road from being hit by the first car, he was struck by a second car. The second car was driven by an unidentified 20-year-old who stayed on scene to help the man and call emergency personnel.

NBC5 mentioned that the silver car who hit the victim and fled the scene was last seen driving down Pulaski Road after 9:30 p.m. After being hit by both vehicles, emergency crews were called to the scene to transport the victim to a medical facility. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old who hit the victim was not taken into custody. The silver car that initially hit the victim has not been found. Area authorities are still searching for the suspect that was driving the silver car. There has been no information released regarding if the incident was random, or if the first driver had any connection to the vicim.