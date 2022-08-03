'Jackass' Star Steve-O Makes Chaotic Pit Stop At Buc-ee's On Texas Trip
By Dani Medina
August 3, 2022
"Hi, I'm Steve-O and welcome to Buc-ee's" —Steve-O on his trip to Texas, probably.
The Jackass star, presumably on his way to a show in McAllen, made a pit stop at Buc-ee's on Tuesday (August 2), according to MySanAntonio. Decked out in Buc-ee's merch from head to toe, Steve-O was caught on camera skateboarding across the counter while employees and passersby stop and cheer the reality star on.
Steve-O also took a moment to pose for a selfie with Wharton Police Department Officer Pannell, which the police department shared on Facebook. "You never know who you may run into at Buc-ee's! Steve-O is super cool, but Officer Pannell, you’d better not get lured into doing any crazy stuff!!!" the caption said.
You never know who you may run into at Buc-ee's! Steve-O is super cool, but Officer Pannell, you’d better not get lured into doing any crazy stuff!!! -Chief TD LynchPosted by Wharton Police Department on Monday, August 1, 2022
The stuntman and comedian recently starred in Jackass Forever and is currently on his "The Bucket List Tour" with dates across the U.S. through November.
Steve-O makes a pit stop at a Texas Buc-ee's (via IG: jpannell_c63) Follow us on Instagram ⬇️ https://instagram.com/dallastexas_tv?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=Posted by Dallas Texas TV on Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Here's a look at where Steve-O is headed next — and P.S., he's not quite done in Texas yet!
- August 3: Waco
- August 4: San Angelo
- August 5: Wichita Falls
- August 6: Amarillo
- August 7: El Paso