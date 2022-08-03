'Jackass' Star Steve-O Makes Chaotic Pit Stop At Buc-ee's On Texas Trip

"Hi, I'm Steve-O and welcome to Buc-ee's" —Steve-O on his trip to Texas, probably.

The Jackass star, presumably on his way to a show in McAllen, made a pit stop at Buc-ee's on Tuesday (August 2), according to MySanAntonio. Decked out in Buc-ee's merch from head to toe, Steve-O was caught on camera skateboarding across the counter while employees and passersby stop and cheer the reality star on.

Steve-O also took a moment to pose for a selfie with Wharton Police Department Officer Pannell, which the police department shared on Facebook. "You never know who you may run into at Buc-ee's! Steve-O is super cool, but Officer Pannell, you’d better not get lured into doing any crazy stuff!!!" the caption said.