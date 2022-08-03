Kodak Black Reveals Plans For Collaborative Projects With These Two Rappers

“Me and French Montana gon’ f**king around and drop an album soon,” he said in the clip. Playlist my s**t. My s**t be top row. Me and French Montana s**t top row, too.”



Kodak and French have proven to have great chemistry in the studio together based on their smash hits "Lockjaw" and "Mopstick." In addition to their joint effort, Kodak also revealed he's working with another artist on a separate collection of songs. In another clip form the same Instagram Live, the "Super Gremlin" rapper said that he plans to release a collaborative EP with Lil Uzi Vert.



"Me and Lil Uzi [Vert], we be on some s**t, like, we might drop an EP soon," Kodak said into the camera.

