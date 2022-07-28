Lil Uzi Vert Backs Kodak Black Following Legal Scandal

"Everybody know Kodak Jus got shot I seen this N***a with his scripts," said Uzi. "Idk why he going thru this s**t still Mannn Wtf going on down there In Broward ? @KodakBlack1k you blessed tho fam you will threw any situation that’s put in front of you."



After Kodak was arrested, a judge revoked his supervised released and placed him on house arrest. His new rules require him to submit to routine drug testing and remain at home except for medical emergencies and work-related events. Ahead of his Rolling Loud set in Miami, his lawyer Bradford Cohen was able to get a judge to sign off on his Sunday performance with Kendrick Lamar. Still, Kodak Black recently felt compelled to vent his frustrations about the situation he's in.



"I’m being racially profiled and as a black man in America I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community," Kodak tweeted. "I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows."



Lil Uzi Vert's support for Kodak comes a few days after the Pompano Beach, Fla. native dropped his new song with King Combs "Can't Stop Won't Stop." Despite all his legal issues, Kodak isn't slowing down his music career anytime soon.

