Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Looked So Depressed During Birthday Dinner
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2022
Lil Uzi Vert completed another trip around the sun earlier this week, but didn't look to happy about it. After a video of their birthday celebration hit social media, fans wanted to know why Uzi looked so miserable. Their explanation might surprise you.
On Tuesday, August 2, the Red & White spitta hit up their Twitter timeline to address the question fans have been asking about their reaction during their 27th birthday party. Uzi explained that they were extremely excited on the inside but didn't want to show it on the outside despite being surrounded by loved ones and their girlfriend JT, who just gave him a Maybach van.
Everytime I have a bday dinner I reflect on my past and it makes me sad I don’t know why it’s just like that hug I never had ….. i be so excited in my head but be scared 2 show it 😂😂😂😂 crazy man ….thank you for loving me for me y’all💕 hate my bday 🫣lollll pic.twitter.com/aMn06hDc1U— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) August 2, 2022
My girlfriend got me a maybach van and it’s fire she listen 2 all my conversations lollll 🥹🫠 I was like damn why you do that she was like because I love you … I was like no you don’t she was like yes I do … I was like no you don’t she was like yes I do Jatavia Johnson a mess— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) August 2, 2022
They may have looked depressed during their birthday dinner, but their attitude changed real quick once they got to their birthday party. With their City Girl beside them, Uzi hit the club with rapper NAV and NBA star James Harden. See the sweet message JT wrote to her partner and watch what went down during their special birthday celebration below.