President Joe Biden Signs New Executive Order On Abortion Rights

By Bill Galluccio

August 3, 2022

US-POLITICS-ABORTION-BIDEN
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday (August 3) to protect women who travel out of state to receive an abortion. The order also ensures that "health care providers comply with Federal non-discrimination laws so that women receive medically necessary care without delay. "

"Emergency medical care being denied to women experiencing miscarriages, doctors uncertain about what they can do to provide for their patients, pharmacists unsure whether they can fill prescriptions that they've always filled before, a tragic case of rape survivors, including a 10-year-old girl forced to travel to another state for care," President Biden said before signing the order.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the executive order "paves the way for Medicaid to pay for abortions for women having to travel out of state."

"[Health and Human Services ]Secretary [Xavier] Becerra will invite states to apply for Medicaid waivers to allow them to provide reproductive health care to women who live in states where abortions are banned," she said.

Jean-Pierre said the executive order does not afoul of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal tax money from being used to pay for abortions.

"This EO will not violate the Hyde Amendment," she said. "It is law, and we followed the law here."

This is the second executive order on abortion that President Biden has signed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

