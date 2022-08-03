Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Want To Remain 'Lowkey' After Birth Of First Child

By Tony M. Centeno

August 3, 2022

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have done a great job of staying out of the limelight following the birth of their first child together. Based on their limited sightings over the past three months, it doesn't look like they'll be venturing out in public the way they used to.

According to a report Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, August 3, Rocky and Riri plan to remain "lowkey" for the time being to focus on their family life. A source close to the couple said that privacy has become even more important to them since they settled down in New York City following the birth of their son.

"They're keeping things lowkey so they can enjoy their little family," the source told ET. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted out in public only a few times since they welcome their new baby boy into the world. Riri was seen with her man at a barbershop in London last month before she was spotted at Lollapalooza Music Festival in Paris. Although the couple has also been spotted in New York City recently, they haven't been outside with their child yet. When it comes to work, both artists have been slowly getting back to normal since Rocky has performed overseas and plans to headline Rolling Loud New York next month.

"[Rihanna]'s one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all," the source said about the singer's inevitable return to her billion-dollar fashion and beauty ventures. The source also said that Rihanna wants to "be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career."

