See Rihanna Stunt In First Public Outing Since Giving Birth

Rihanna has made her first official public outing since giving birth!

The Desperado singer was spotted in London supporting her man A$AP Rocky at Wireless Fest on Friday (July 1), according to TMZ.

Wireless Fest is a two-weekend music festival in London. A$AP Rocky was Friday's headliner. Chris Brown was featured on the lineup as a special guest. J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator are set to headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

A fan at the festival recorded Rihanna walking through a crowd, being escorted by security. In the video, that has since gone viral on social media, you can hear fans screaming the pop icon's name as she makes her way across the venue. The new momma was wearing a black puffer jacket, leggings, gold hoop earrings and a chunky necklace.

According to TMZ, Rih Rih was recently spotted getting on a private jet from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom with her new son.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles. Their son's name has not yet been made public.