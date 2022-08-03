Selena Gomez Is Rebooting This 1980s Rom-Com Classic

Selena Gomez is reportedly in talks to produce a reboot of the 1988 classic Working Girl. According to EW, the singer and Only Murders in the Building star may produce a major remake of Melanie Griffith's classic workplace dramedy. While Gomez won't be on screen in the movie, she may have a behind-the-scenes role in bringing the reboot to fruition.

This won't be the first time Gomez takes on responsibility behind the camera. She has previously served as an executive producer on the Netflix shows 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020) and Living Undocumented (2019). She also executive produces and stars in her HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef.

The original film was a hit, grossing over $100 million at the box office and earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It also took home the award for Best Original Song for Carly Simon's "Let the River Run." The film's massive success prompted a TV show starring Sandra Bullock and a stage musical adaptation by Cyndi Lauper.

The film synopsis of Working Girl reads as follows: "Savvy New York City receptionist Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith) gives her conniving boss, Katharine Parker (Sigourney Weaver), an excellent business tip, but Katharine simply steals the idea without giving due credit to her secretary. After Katharine winds up in the hospital with an injured leg, Tess decides to exact revenge. Pretending to be her boss, Tess initiates a major deal with an investment broker (Harrison Ford) -- but things turn ugly after Katharine finds out what Tess has been up to."