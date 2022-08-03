Shawn Mendes Shares 'Some Sweetness' After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes is taking time to enjoy the "sweetness" of life after canceling his tour to focus on himself.

The "When You're Gone" singer shared a video on his Instagram of joyful moments he has experienced lately, writing in the caption that the clips capture "some sweetness" from his life. From listening to the quiet sounds of the world outside his window to finding a sea shell and listening to some live music, the video shows that Mendes is using his time away to enjoy life.

One funny clip shows a friend attempting to teach Mendes how to correctly tie his necktie. Asking his friend to "talk me through it," the "Stitches" singer looks on, laughing as his friend tries to remember.