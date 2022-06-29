Shawn Mendes Goes 'Back In Time' To Recreate His Iconic Album Cover
By Sarah Tate
June 29, 2022
Shawn Mendes is going "back in time" to recreate the cover art for one of his biggest albums.
On Wednesday (June 29), the "When You're Gone" singer posed for a photo that perfectly captures the same imagery seen in his sophomore album Illuminate. Sitting in a wooden chair in front of a blue wall and holding a guitar, Mendes jumps back in time six years to show just how far he has come since dropping hits like "Mercy" and "Treat You Better."
He shared the new take on the old cover in a post to his Instagram, simply captioning the pic, "back in time."
Check out the post below.
As it turns out, the recreated set is one of several included in the ShawnAccess Experience, which gave fans a chance to pose in front of the iconic cover as well as create their own masterpiece with the "WonderReels" booth.
Mendes kicked off his Wonder World Tour on Monday (June 27), which he has previously pledged to make sustainable and a "fully climate positive tour" to help reduce their carbon footprint. Explaining the importance of his team's plan, the "Stitches" singer said, "We are in a pivotal moment for climate, and it's crucial to me that our tour is a step in the right direction."
In addition to his tour life, he is preparing for his film debut in the upcoming Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, a movie based on a children's book in which he plays a massive singing crocodile living in New York City.
"When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book," he said, "it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to."