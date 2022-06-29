Shawn Mendes Goes 'Back In Time' To Recreate His Iconic Album Cover

Shawn Mendes is going "back in time" to recreate the cover art for one of his biggest albums.

On Wednesday (June 29), the "When You're Gone" singer posed for a photo that perfectly captures the same imagery seen in his sophomore album Illuminate. Sitting in a wooden chair in front of a blue wall and holding a guitar, Mendes jumps back in time six years to show just how far he has come since dropping hits like "Mercy" and "Treat You Better."

He shared the new take on the old cover in a post to his Instagram, simply captioning the pic, "back in time."

Check out the post below.