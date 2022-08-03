Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all know Texas is home to some giant, yucky bugs. But apparently, the state has some of the "buggiest" cities in the entire country.

Thumbtack conducted a study that revealed the buggiest cities in the US. The website states, "With summer in full swing, it's the peak time of year when uninvited insects — like mosquitoes, ants, bees, and other bugs — can crash your party and take up residence in your home."

According to the study, Texas has three of the country's top 10 buggiest cities. Dallas took the top spot on the list, followed by Austin in fourth place, and Houston in fifth.

Here are the top 10 buggiest cities in the US, according to Thumbtack:

  1. Dallas, Texas
  2. Atlanta, Georgia
  3. Washington, D.C. 
  4. Austin, Texas
  5. Houston, Texas
  6. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  7. West Palm Beach, Florida
  8. Baltimore, Maryland
  9. Orlando, Florida
  10. Tampa, Florida

Click here to check out the full study.

