Texas Teens Apprehended During Another Dangerous TikTok Challenge

Yet another TikTok challenge is proving to be dangerous. Four Texas juveniles were apprehended after participating in the viral TikTok trend.

KSAT reported that teens are being caught shooting random people with SplatRBall bead blaster guns.

According to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a man reported that he was shot with the bead blaster gun on Sunday (July 31). Officials were told that someone in a vehicle was shooting at random people on the streets.

Right after the first report, another call came in saying that a man was struck with a bead blaster while playing outside with his young son.

According to the BCSO, a vehicle was spotted nearby that had someone shooting a bead blaster toward other people. They pulled the car over and apprehended four juveniles. Two bead blaster guns were found inside.

The trend is not only a problem in Texas. States all across the country are dealing with the dangerous challenge. The NYPD 46th Precinct wrote on Twitter:

"Dump the trend. It’s not cool, it’s not safe, and it’s against the law.

Bead blasters are air rifles. It is a VIOLATION to possess an air rifle in New York City! Outstanding work by our Neighborhood Coordination Officers, confiscating these as a result of enforcement action."