These Are The Best Places To Order Oysters In Los Angeles

Seafood tower? Say less. The best places to order oysters in the entire city also serve up some of the best seafood. If you are an oyster fanatic, you will not want to miss out on these fine dining locations. Wether you prefer to shuck your oysters by the ocean or from a top a building overlooking the skyline, there are a few places in the city that serve them best.

According to a list compiled by Locale Magazine, the best places to order Oysters in Los Angeles are at Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu, Water Grill in Santa Monica, and Blue Plate Oysterette in Santa Monica.

Here is what Locale Magazine had to say about these one-stop oyster shops:

Broad Street Oyster Co

"It doesn’t get much better than oysters by the beach. Broad Street Oyster Co. invites you to crack open a cold one and soak up the Malibu sun while chowing down on some stellar seafood. This beloved seafood stand is known for keeping things simple by serving their oysters over ice with nothing more than some lemon, cocktail sauce and horseradish."

Water Grill

"From the ocean views to the elegant, nautical decor, Water Grill in Santa Monica boasts a stunning backdrop for a seafood dinner. Keep things light by building your own iced platter with your chosen selection of fresh oysters from all over the world."

Blue Plate Oysterette

"Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette brings East Coast cuisine out west with shellfish that is sourced from some of the best oyster farms and fishermen around the world. Go for the chef’s choice oysters for a full ocean-to-table experience out on the patio that looks out onto the ocean."

