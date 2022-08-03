This Is Louisiana's Most Famous Deli Sandwich

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich or trust the process by sampling a sandwich straight off the menu, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

Cheapism searched the country to find the most famous deli sandwich in each state. According to the site:

"Whether it's a classic Jewish or Italian deli or a more new-school artisanal shop, your sandwich should be made carefully with the best ingredients, which often come from a family recipe — and let's not forget the all-important pickle on the side."

So which restaurant has the most famous deli sandwich in Louisiana?

Cochon Butcher

Located in New Orleans, Cochon Butcher was chosen as serving up the best deli sandwich in Louisiana. Though there is no shortage of delicious menu options, like the Buckboard Bacon Melt or Porchetta Cheese Steak sandwich, the Cochon Muffuletta was named the best of the best. The choice isn't too surprising as New Orleans is the home of the original muffuletta sandwich.

Cochon Butcher is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street.