This Is Louisiana's Most Famous Deli Sandwich

By Sarah Tate

August 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich or trust the process by sampling a sandwich straight off the menu, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

Cheapism searched the country to find the most famous deli sandwich in each state. According to the site:

"Whether it's a classic Jewish or Italian deli or a more new-school artisanal shop, your sandwich should be made carefully with the best ingredients, which often come from a family recipe — and let's not forget the all-important pickle on the side."

So which restaurant has the most famous deli sandwich in Louisiana?

Cochon Butcher

Located in New Orleans, Cochon Butcher was chosen as serving up the best deli sandwich in Louisiana. Though there is no shortage of delicious menu options, like the Buckboard Bacon Melt or Porchetta Cheese Steak sandwich, the Cochon Muffuletta was named the best of the best. The choice isn't too surprising as New Orleans is the home of the original muffuletta sandwich.

Cochon Butcher is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"While eating po'boy sandwiches is a must when visiting New Orleans, you don't want to miss out on the muffuletta. This NOLA original is made with a round sesame-studded Sicilian bread and filled with house meats, olive salad, and more. Chef Donald Link's Cochon restaurant expanded into this butcher shop/wine bar/tap room space in 2009, and its muffuletta is among the best in the Big Easy."

To see the full list of each state's most famous deli sandwich, check out the report here.

