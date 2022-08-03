This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich or trust the process by sampling a sandwich straight off the menu, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

Cheapism searched the country to find the most famous deli sandwich in each state. According to the site:

"Whether it's a classic Jewish or Italian deli or a more new-school artisanal shop, your sandwich should be made carefully with the best ingredients, which often come from a family recipe — and let's not forget the all-important pickle on the side."

So which restaurant has the most famous deli sandwich in South Carolina?

Brown Dog Deli

Located in Charleston, Brown Dog Deli serves up the best deli sandwich in South Carolina. Though there is no shortage of delicious options, like the Pig n' Fig or the Knuckle Sandwich, the best of the best is the Apple Butter Jeans. The refreshingly delicious combination of crisp apples, creamy cheese and smoky meats makes this the sandwich to beat.

Brown Dog Deli has two location around Charleston: 40 Broad Street and 225 Calhoun Street.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"This friendly deli with two locations puts a strong emphasis on high-quality, local ingredients for its sandwiches. While you'll find several excellent classic deli options, many served fresh off the grill (and several with sautéed peppers), it also offers lots of vegan and vegetarian choices, with an extensive list of specialty sandwiches. The top dog among them is the Apple 'Butter' Jeans, with melted brie, sliced Granny Smith apples, local apple butter, fresh arugula, honey ham, mesquite-smoked turkey, and applewood-smoked bacon on a panini-pressed local French baguette."

To see the full list of each state's most famous deli sandwich, check out the report here.