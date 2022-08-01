This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In South Carolina

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the easiest comfort dishes to make, but what if you want to try an elevated take on the cheesy favorite? Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants around the country that have perfected their take on the classic, including one right here in South Carolina.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around the country, from a macaroni and cheese-filled concoction to a cheesy sandwich filled with delicious barbecue. So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best grilled cheese?

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co.

Located in Murrells Inlet, The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. lives up to its name by serving the best grilled cheese in the state, with the CrabMelt being named best of the best. The food is so good, the restaurant even earned its way to the Food Network with a coveted spot on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. is located at 2520 Highway 17 in Garden City Beach.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. is all about pairing grilled cheese with seafood — and we're down with that. Customers are too, raving about The CrabMelt sandwich: a crab cake squished between two thick slabs of Texas toast with Monterey Jack cheese and slices of tomato. It's the perfect sandwich and pairs wonderfully with the fries seasoned with Old Bay."

Check out the list here to see the best grilled cheese in each sandwich.