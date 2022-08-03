Utah Man Trying To Burn Spider Ignites Wildfire

A Utah man has been arrested after being accused of igniting a wildfire. Cory Allan Martin, 26, said he was trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Martin saw the spider during a hike in the foothills south of Salt Lake City on Monday (August 1), according to The Associated Press. The man acknowledged starting the fire, but didn't explain his reasoning behind burning the spider.

Police found a jar of marijuana in Martin's possession, but he didn't appear to be high. Police added that there's no evidence Martin started the wildfire on purpose.

"What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know. There may not be a why. He might not even know a why," said Utah County Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was being held at the Utah County Jail on a nearly $2,000 bail.

The wildfire burned less than a square mile as of Tuesday (August 2). No injuries or damage has been reported.