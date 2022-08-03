Watch Harry Styles Stop Show & Give Up His Mic To Help Fan Propose

A surprise marriage proposal took place at a recent Harry Styles show and the moment has gone viral on TikTok. In the heartwarming video, a fan in the audience asks Styles if he can "sing two lines" to his girlfriend but the singer had some questions first. "How long have you two been together first of all? If this is like a two week thing, no chance."

Once the man responded that they have been together for a little more than a year Styles asks the crowd, "Do you get the microphone for [being together] 'a little more than a year'?" While the crowd cheers, Harry isn't fully convinced, "I'm not sure." But eventually gives in saying, "Yeah, alright," before handing the microphone over to the man.