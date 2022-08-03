Watch Harry Styles Stop Show & Give Up His Mic To Help Fan Propose

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A surprise marriage proposal took place at a recent Harry Styles show and the moment has gone viral on TikTok. In the heartwarming video, a fan in the audience asks Styles if he can "sing two lines" to his girlfriend but the singer had some questions first. "How long have you two been together first of all? If this is like a two week thing, no chance."

Once the man responded that they have been together for a little more than a year Styles asks the crowd, "Do you get the microphone for [being together] 'a little more than a year'?" While the crowd cheers, Harry isn't fully convinced, "I'm not sure." But eventually gives in saying, "Yeah, alright," before handing the microphone over to the man.

The fan then grabbed the microphone and, much to Styles' surprise, started singing a few lines from Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love. As the man sings Styles encourages the crowd to join in before running towards the other end of the stage to grab a second microphone. That's when the man got down on one knee and presented a ring to his girlfriend asking, "Will you marry me?" The intimate moment was even caught on the stage's jumbo screen.

Styles is known for great fan interactions that usually end up being heartfelt. On earlier stops during his tour, he's reconnected with an old school teacher in the crowd and he's also helped a fan come out as gay during one of his shows.

Harry Styles
