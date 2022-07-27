Harry Styles Sent Lizzo Beautiful Flowers For The Best Reason

It's "About Damn Time" we got another Lizzo and Harry Styles interaction! In a new TikTok, the hitmaker revealed that Styles sent her flowers to celebrate her latest exciting career achievement. "Y'all Harry got me flowers congratulating me on 'About Damn Time' going #1," Lizzo explained in the caption complete with a bunch of crying emojis.

The video shows Lizzo holding a beautiful bouquet of red, pink, yellow, and orange flowers as she says, "Thanks for the flowers, Harry." She also added one of her newest songs "I Love You Bitch" to the sweet TikTok. Earlier this week, Lizzo's first single "About Damn Time" from her latest album Special reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. This is her second song to go No. 1 after "Truth Hurts" in 2019. Getting flowers from Harry is especially meaningful since her song actually displaced his hit "As It Was" which fell to No. 2 after a 10-week run at the top of the chart, according to the New York Times.