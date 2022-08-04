2,500 Fish Die Mysteriously In Minnesota Trout Stream

Minnesota agencies are trying to figure out what killed off thousands of fish in a trout stream in Southeastern Minnesota last week, according to Bring Me The News.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources have been investigating the large fish kill that occurred on Rush Creek near Lewiston since last Tuesday. Initial information stated about 2,500 fish, mostly brown trout, died in the Rush Creek fish kill and there is also reason to believe their deaths did not occur naturally.

The incident is similar to other events that have occurred in the region over the past decade, which is leaving some trout anglers concerned about the state's regulations ability to protect freshwater. "This isn't an isolated incident," Minnesota Trout Unlimited's Executive Director John Lenczewiski said. "Unfortunately, it's sort of a pattern."

Lenczewiski noted that the stream's local topography makes the water more vulnerable to environmental contaminants. He also said the possibility that state agencies won't be able to figure out the cause of the Rush Creek fish kill is concerning.

"If the rules are inadequate, they should be changed," he added. "We all want clean water. So this should be a concern to everyone, not just trout anglers."