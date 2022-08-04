Crazy Video Shows Truck Being Stolen, Towed From Arizona Driveway

A truck was stolen out of an Arizona driveway, and it was all caught on camera. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the truck was towed out of the driveway, and now police are looking for the suspect.

The surveillance footage shows a vehicle, which seems to be a white GMC pickup truck, being towed away from the driveway with a wrecker. The timestamp on the footage shows that the theft took place in the early morning hours of July 29th.

The Peoria Police Department wrote on Twitter:

"@PeoriaPoliceAZ is currently conducting an investigation reference a vehicle theft and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle & individuals involved. Contact @SilentwitnessAZ or Peoria PD with info. https://bit.ly/3zU2o3n #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz"

Check out the video of the theft below, shared by the Peoria Police Department: