Did Megan Thee Stallion Just Reveal The Title Of Her New Album?

Megan Thee Stallion teased the title of her new era on Instagram today (August 4.) The "Plan B" rapper shared a simple photo of the definition of the word "traumazine."

The post reads: "traumazine noun. (traw-muh-zine) 1 the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences See synonyms: SELF-REALIZATION." This comes shortly after Megan blacked out her social media profiles. Fans excitedly theorized in the comments that "traumazine" is the title of her new album. See their reactions below:



WAIT A SAD RAP ALBUM ??? WE DESERVE

New era? 👀

MTS2 on the way!!♥️♥️♥️

See the post below: