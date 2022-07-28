Megan Thee Stallion Provides 'Honest' Update About Her New Album

In the next Story post, the "Flamin' Hottie" rapper appeared to reveal a new collaboration with fellow Texas artist Sauce Walka. Her upcoming joint effort would follow her recent collaborations with Dua Lipa ("Sweetest Pie") and Future ("Pressurelicious"). The latter track dropped last week and is expected to appear on the album.



In between her recent collaborations, Meg also released off her song "Plan B," which she debuted during her inaugural set at Coachella back in April. The follow-up to her 2020 album Good News has been in the works for quite some time. Earlier this year, Meg said that the album was 95 percent done, but hadn't fully elaborated about her album's status until last night. So far, no album title or release date has been confirmed, but that hasn't stopped her from dropping new music.