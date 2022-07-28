Megan Thee Stallion Provides 'Honest' Update About Her New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping her fans waiting long enough for her sophomore album. After dropping a couple of singles to hold them down for awhile, the Houston rapper confirms her LP is finally done.
On Wednesday, July 27, Hot Girl Meg posted an update about her album to her Instagram Story. In the photo, we can the soundboard she was sitting in front of during a recent studio session. On top of the image, the Grammy award-winning rapper opened up about the status of her album and confirmed that it's finally finished.
“So happy abt my album,” Meg wrote. “it’s finished. it’s for the hotties. it’s honest. it’s me. it’s real.”
.@theestallion I’m so proud of you. I can’t wait till you share your album with us 💚 I love you seriously 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/cxciJTkOe5— ‹‹|›› KXOR 🃏 (@gunsNcheetos) July 27, 2022
In the next Story post, the "Flamin' Hottie" rapper appeared to reveal a new collaboration with fellow Texas artist Sauce Walka. Her upcoming joint effort would follow her recent collaborations with Dua Lipa ("Sweetest Pie") and Future ("Pressurelicious"). The latter track dropped last week and is expected to appear on the album.
In between her recent collaborations, Meg also released off her song "Plan B," which she debuted during her inaugural set at Coachella back in April. The follow-up to her 2020 album Good News has been in the works for quite some time. Earlier this year, Meg said that the album was 95 percent done, but hadn't fully elaborated about her album's status until last night. So far, no album title or release date has been confirmed, but that hasn't stopped her from dropping new music.