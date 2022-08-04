Eddie Vedder Surprises Fans By Joining The Strokes On Stage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2022
Eddie Vedder surprised fans who arrived early at the Red Hot Chili Peppers show at Seattle's T-Mobile Park in support of their latest album Unlimited Love. On Wednesday, August 3rd, The Strokes were the opening act for the band, and fans were stunned to see the Pearl Jam frontman come out on stage and perform with the band.
Vedder hopped on stage with Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr., and the rest of The Strokes to sing "Juicebox," off the band's 2006 album First Impressions Of Earth.
That would be The Strokes feat. Eddie Vedder pic.twitter.com/yalByRI1ch— Jeremy Johnston (@jjohnston4444) August 4, 2022
Because nobody saw it coming, the fans at the show were especially excited and took to Twitter to share videos of the once-in-a-lifetime experience. "i’m at thundercat/strokes/rhcp tonight and the strokes just brought out eddie vedder. idk what to do with myself," wrote one Twitter user. "The Strokes opening for Chili Peppers. They just brought out some dude named Eddie Vedder to sing a song. Think that kid might have a future," another fan joked.
Vedder seems to have an affinity for "Juicebox," because Uproxx points out that the singer has previously come out with The Strokes in both 2019 and 2021 to sing the same song.
The surprise appearance also comes after Pearl Jam was forced to cancel three shows after wildfire smoke damaged Eddie Vedder's vocal cords during a set at Lollapalooza Paris. The singer made a triumphant return to the stage to play the final show of their European tour at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in July.